Some public lights out of the Dry Arch Roundabout

Donegal County Council says a fault has occurred on a section of the public lighting network at the Dry Arch Roundabout, primarily affecting a number of lights on the Lifford-bound side.

Council crews are currently investigating the issue, but due to the complexity of underground services in the area, the council says identifying and rectifying the fault is taking longer than normal.

Repair works are ongoing, but they say it’s unlikely that the affected lights will be fully restored before the weekend.