Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Some public lights out of the Dry Arch Roundabout

Donegal County Council says a fault has occurred on a section of the public lighting network at the Dry Arch Roundabout, primarily affecting a number of lights on the Lifford-bound side.

Council crews are currently investigating the issue, but due to the complexity of underground services in the area, the council says identifying and rectifying the fault is taking longer than normal.

Repair works are ongoing, but they say it’s unlikely that the affected lights will be fully restored before the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

dry arch roundabout
News, Top Stories

Some public lights out of the Dry Arch Roundabout

23 January 2026
fire (1)
News

Letterkenny Fire Brigade responds to chimney fire at Glendale Manor

23 January 2026
troubles
News, Top Stories

Justice Minister announces Garda Troubles Legacy Liaison Unit

23 January 2026
synge and byrne
News

Synge & Byrne closes Derry café as chain ceases trading in NI

23 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

dry arch roundabout
News, Top Stories

Some public lights out of the Dry Arch Roundabout

23 January 2026
fire (1)
News

Letterkenny Fire Brigade responds to chimney fire at Glendale Manor

23 January 2026
troubles
News, Top Stories

Justice Minister announces Garda Troubles Legacy Liaison Unit

23 January 2026
synge and byrne
News

Synge & Byrne closes Derry café as chain ceases trading in NI

23 January 2026
All About Buncrana 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana Town Team launches action plan for the town

23 January 2026
jeffrey donaldson dup
News, Top Stories

Start date unclear for Jeffrey Donaldson trial over historical sex offences

23 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube