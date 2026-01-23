Three non-compliances noted during HIQA inspection at Donegal centre

HIQA has published inspection reports on two designated centres for people with disabilities in Donegal.

There were three non-compliances recorded at Ballytrim House in Raphoe, which had four residents, and none at Drumboe Respite Centre in Stranorlar, where two people were living at the time of the inspection.

Last year, nine non-compliances were recorded at Ballytrim House outside Raphoe, with significant failings identified in relation to the governance and management of the service.

At a follow up inspection in September, the inspector found that the provider had implemented new strategies and systems to improve the governance and oversight of the quality of the service, and changes in the residents’ living arrangements had reduced the risk of safeguarding incidents and negative interactions between residents.

However, further improvements were required, with non-compliances noted in the areas of premises, risk management and residents’ rights.

The report includes a response from management outlining how they are going to rectify the issues identified.

You can read the Ballytrim House report in full HERE

Meanwhile, no non-compliances were noted at Drumboe Respite Centre in Stranorlar.

You can read the Drumboe Respote House report in full HERE