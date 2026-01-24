Big win for Limavady as ‘Stute draw away

Institute drew 0-0 away to Ards in the NIFL Championship this afternoon.
Limavady, meanwhile, were 5-0 winners at home to Armagh City with goals coming from former ‘Stute striker Mikhail Kennedy, John Butcher and a hat-trick from Ian Parkhill.
Institute drew 0-0 away to Ards in the NIFL Championship this afternoon.
Limavady, meanwhile, were 5-0 winners at home to Armagh City with goals coming from former ‘Stute striker Mikhail Kennedy, John Butcher and a hat-trick from Ian Parkhill.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland