Bluetongue detected in animal in Wexford

Bluetongue has been detected in an animal in Co. Wexford.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, confirmed the outbreak, saying the news is unwelcome but not surprising as the virus has been spreading across Europe, Britain and Northern Ireland.

The outbreak will have an impact on exports of cattle and sheep, with additional costs required in order to comply with the rules of the countries of destination.

Mr Heydon emphasised that bluetongue cannot infect people and does not pose any food safety or human health issue.

Top Stories

farm famers (1)
News

Bluetongue detected in animal in Wexford

24 January 2026
bloody-sunday
News

Board game based on The Troubles described as ‘crass’ and ‘insensitive’

24 January 2026
dromore-footbridge
News, Top Stories

Dromore Killygordon footbridge closed due to structural issues

24 January 2026
Dog Fouling
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dog fouling becoming an issue in Moville – Farren

24 January 2026
Advertisement

