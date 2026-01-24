Bluetongue detected in animal in Wexford

Bluetongue has been detected in an animal in Co. Wexford.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, confirmed the outbreak, saying the news is unwelcome but not surprising as the virus has been spreading across Europe, Britain and Northern Ireland.

The outbreak will have an impact on exports of cattle and sheep, with additional costs required in order to comply with the rules of the countries of destination.

Mr Heydon emphasised that bluetongue cannot infect people and does not pose any food safety or human health issue.