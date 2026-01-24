Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Dog fouling becoming an issue in Moville – Farren

 

An Inishowen Councillor is urging people to take responsibility for their dogs in public places.

In particular, Cllr Martin Farren says dog fouling is a major issue, despite the fact that the council is providing bags and bins in which the waste can be deposited.

Cllr Farren says with only two dog wardens covering the whole of Donegal, it’s vital that people do the right thing and clean up matter their dogs.

He says the small few who don’t are spoiling public amenities on which considerable money has been spent……………….

 

