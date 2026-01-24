Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Late Kildare two-pointer denies Tyrone win at Healy Park

Photo: Tyrone GAA on X

A late two-pointer meant Tyrone had to settle for a point against Kildare in their National Football League Division 2 opener at Healy Park this evening.

It finished 2-19 to 1-16.

Francis Mooney has the full time report from Omagh…

Top Stories

Candle
News, Top Stories

Journalist and broadcaster Paddy Clancy dies aged 82

24 January 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Searches continuing in the investigation of Wayne Reid’s murder

24 January 2026
farm famers (1)
News, Audio

Bluetongue detected in animal in Wexford

24 January 2026
bloody-sunday
News

Board game based on The Troubles described as ‘crass’ and ‘insensitive’

24 January 2026
