Late Kildare two-pointer denies Tyrone win at Healy Park

A late two-pointer meant Tyrone had to settle for a point against Kildare in their National Football League Division 2 opener at Healy Park this evening.
It finished 2-19 to 1-16.
Francis Mooney has the full time report from Omagh…
