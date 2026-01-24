Searches continuing in the investigation of Wayne Reid’s murder

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Wayne Reid in Derry, are continuing to carry out enquiries and searches in the local area.

Today, officers are conducting searches in Coleraine’s Lisnablagh Road and surrounding areas.

Mr Reid was pronounced dead at an address in the Society Court area of the town on Monday 12th January.

Detectives believe the 43-year-old was assaulted in the early hours of Saturday 10th January and later died as a result of his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information or camera footage to get in touch via 101.