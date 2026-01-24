Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Searches continuing in the investigation of Wayne Reid’s murder

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Wayne Reid in Derry, are continuing to carry out enquiries and searches in the local area.

Today, officers are conducting searches in Coleraine’s Lisnablagh Road and surrounding areas.

Mr Reid was pronounced dead at an address in the Society Court area of the town on Monday 12th January.

Detectives believe the 43-year-old was assaulted in the early hours of Saturday 10th January and later died as a result of his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information or camera footage to get in touch via 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Searches continuing in the investigation of Wayne Reid’s murder

24 January 2026
farm famers (1)
News, Audio

Bluetongue detected in animal in Wexford

24 January 2026
bloody-sunday
News

Board game based on The Troubles described as ‘crass’ and ‘insensitive’

24 January 2026
dromore-footbridge
News, Top Stories

Dromore Killygordon footbridge closed due to structural issues

24 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Searches continuing in the investigation of Wayne Reid’s murder

24 January 2026
farm famers (1)
News, Audio

Bluetongue detected in animal in Wexford

24 January 2026
bloody-sunday
News

Board game based on The Troubles described as ‘crass’ and ‘insensitive’

24 January 2026
dromore-footbridge
News, Top Stories

Dromore Killygordon footbridge closed due to structural issues

24 January 2026
Dog Fouling
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dog fouling becoming an issue in Moville – Farren

24 January 2026
Alpha Beta
News, Top Stories

Donegal 2040 scales back Alpha/Beta plan with one building to be prioritised in Letterkenny

23 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube