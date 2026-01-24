Tyrone and Kildare take a point apiece from Omagh – Malachy O’Rourke reaction

Tyrone opened their National Football League Division 2 campaign with a 2-16 to 1-19 draw with Kildare at Healy Park this evening.

Kildare led 1-08 to 0-8 at half-time thanks to a Darragh Swords goal in first-half injury time.

Tyrone came back into the game and will be annoyed not to have won the game as they led heading into the closing stages but for a two-pointer to level things for The Lilywhites at the end.

Francis Mooney spoke to Red Hand boss Malachy O’Rourke afterwards and he says there’s a lot to work on ahead of next week’s clash with neighbours Derry at Celtic Park…