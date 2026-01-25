Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Bishop Niall Coll officially installed as Bishop of Raphoe

Bishop Niall Coll has officially been installed as Bishop of Raphoe.

During a ceremony in St. Eunan’s Cathedral this afternoon, his new role became formally effective after his appointment was confirmed on November 13th last year.

Bishop Coll is a native of St. Johnston and was ordained Bishop of Ossory in Kilkenny three years ago, having previously served in a number of parishes in Donegal, and lectured in St Mary’s College, Belfast for almost 20 years.

Speaking during the Homily, he said he promises to listen to the parish as he begins his new role:

The full Homily can be heard here:

621809403_1334243525406764_4412114906455930139_n
News, Top Stories

PSNI concerned for missing girl with links to Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry

25 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-25 172209
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bishop Niall Coll officially installed as Bishop of Raphoe

25 January 2026
candle
News

Man (80s) dies after getting into difficulty off South Dublin coast

25 January 2026
Obit Template - 2026-01-25T161215.692
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI respond to sunken boat off Portsalon pier

25 January 2026
