Bishop Niall Coll officially installed as Bishop of Raphoe

Bishop Niall Coll has officially been installed as Bishop of Raphoe.

During a ceremony in St. Eunan’s Cathedral this afternoon, his new role became formally effective after his appointment was confirmed on November 13th last year.

Bishop Coll is a native of St. Johnston and was ordained Bishop of Ossory in Kilkenny three years ago, having previously served in a number of parishes in Donegal, and lectured in St Mary’s College, Belfast for almost 20 years.

Speaking during the Homily, he said he promises to listen to the parish as he begins his new role:

The full Homily can be heard here: