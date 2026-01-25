Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
LUH “extremely busy” 38 ill people awaiting a bed

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) is extremely busy with high numbers of people attending the department who need to be admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment.

This morning, Sunday, there are 38 people awaiting admission in the ED.

The hospital is advising that patients who attend ED for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times with priority given to those patients who are more acutely unwell.

As always, people who do require emergency care are encouraged to attend EDs where they will be prioritised.

All available beds in the hospital are in use. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

618822891_1216403174006088_6650023899725773470_n
News, Top Stories

Car seized in Newmills had no NCT or insurance

25 January 2026
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Top Stories

Support for Fianna Fáil tumbles in latest opinion poll

25 January 2026
Letterkenny General Emergency Department
News, Top Stories

LUH “extremely busy” 38 ill people awaiting a bed

25 January 2026
Bishop Niall Coll
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Bishop of Raphoe being installed this afternoon

25 January 2026
