New Bishop of Raphoe being installed this afternoon

The new Bishop of Raphoe will be formally installed in St Eunan’s Cathedral at 3 o’clock this afternoon.

Bishop Niall Coll, a native of St Johnston, was ordained Bishop of Ossory in KIlkenny three years ago this week, having previously served in a number of parishes in Donegal, and lectured in St Mary’s College, Belfast for almost 20 years.

On November 13th last year, his appointment as Bishop of Raphoe was confirmed, and that becomes formally effective after this afternoon’s ceremony.

Speaking at the cathedral on the day of the announcement, Bishop Coll said his appointment was both moving and humiliating………….