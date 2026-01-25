Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

New Bishop of Raphoe being installed this afternoon

The new Bishop of Raphoe will be formally installed in St Eunan’s Cathedral at 3 o’clock this afternoon.

Bishop Niall Coll, a native of St Johnston, was ordained Bishop of Ossory in KIlkenny three years ago this week, having previously served in a number of parishes in Donegal, and lectured in St Mary’s College, Belfast for almost 20 years.

On November 13th last year, his appointment as Bishop of Raphoe was confirmed, and that becomes formally effective after this afternoon’s ceremony.

Speaking at the cathedral on the day of the announcement, Bishop Coll said his appointment was both moving and humiliating………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Bishop Niall Coll
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Bishop of Raphoe being installed this afternoon

25 January 2026
Candle
News, Top Stories

Journalist and broadcaster Paddy Clancy dies aged 82

24 January 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Searches continuing in the investigation of Wayne Reid’s murder

24 January 2026
farm famers (1)
News, Audio

Bluetongue detected in animal in Wexford

24 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Bishop Niall Coll
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Bishop of Raphoe being installed this afternoon

25 January 2026
Candle
News, Top Stories

Journalist and broadcaster Paddy Clancy dies aged 82

24 January 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Searches continuing in the investigation of Wayne Reid’s murder

24 January 2026
farm famers (1)
News, Audio

Bluetongue detected in animal in Wexford

24 January 2026
bloody-sunday
News

Board game based on The Troubles described as ‘crass’ and ‘insensitive’

24 January 2026
dromore-footbridge
News, Top Stories

Dromore Killygordon footbridge closed due to structural issues

24 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube