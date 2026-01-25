PSNI concerned for missing girl with links to Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Yasmin Carroll, who has been reported missing.

She is known to have links to Fermanagh, Newtownstewart in Tyrone and Derry.

Yasmin was last seen in the Enniskillen area at 2.40pm yesterday.

She is described as being approximately 5 ‘ 2 “, of a slim build and has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black/tan striped fleece and black leggings.

If you have seen Yasmin or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Police via 101