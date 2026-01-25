Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

PSNI concerned for missing girl with links to Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Yasmin Carroll, who has been reported missing.

She is known to have links to Fermanagh, Newtownstewart in Tyrone and Derry.

Yasmin was last seen in the Enniskillen area at 2.40pm yesterday.

She is described as being approximately 5 ‘ 2 “, of a slim build and has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black/tan striped fleece and black leggings.

If you have seen Yasmin or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Police via 101

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

621809403_1334243525406764_4412114906455930139_n
News, Top Stories

PSNI concerned for missing girl with links to Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry

25 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-25 172209
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bishop Niall Coll officially installed as Bishop of Raphoe

25 January 2026
candle
News

Man (80s) dies after getting into difficulty off South Dublin coast

25 January 2026
Obit Template - 2026-01-25T161215.692
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI respond to sunken boat off Portsalon pier

25 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

621809403_1334243525406764_4412114906455930139_n
News, Top Stories

PSNI concerned for missing girl with links to Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry

25 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-25 172209
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bishop Niall Coll officially installed as Bishop of Raphoe

25 January 2026
candle
News

Man (80s) dies after getting into difficulty off South Dublin coast

25 January 2026
Obit Template - 2026-01-25T161215.692
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI respond to sunken boat off Portsalon pier

25 January 2026
618822891_1216403174006088_6650023899725773470_n
News, Top Stories

Car seized in Newmills had no NCT or insurance

25 January 2026
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Top Stories

Support for Fianna Fáil tumbles in latest opinion poll

25 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube