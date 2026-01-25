Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“We huffed and puffed but didn’t test their ‘keeper enough” – Eamonn Sheridan analyses Donegal’s defeat to Limerick in Oscar Traynor Semi-Final

It was a case of so close but yet so far for Eamonn Sheridan’s Donegal Junior League team in Castlebar this afternoon.

Despite being well in the game and looking more threatening for large periods, Sheridan’s side were beaten 2-1 after extra-time by Limerick in Castlebar.

A Gareth Harkin penalty made it 1-1 on 66 minutes after the Munster outfit had taken the lead, also from the spot, just moments earlier.

Kai Joyce hit the winner for Limerick with just a few minutes remaining in extra time.

After the game, Donegal boss Sheridan spoke to John Corless and said his team “didn’t test their keeper enough”…

621809403_1334243525406764_4412114906455930139_n
News, Top Stories

PSNI concerned for missing girl with links to Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry

25 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-25 172209
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bishop Niall Coll officially installed as Bishop of Raphoe

25 January 2026
candle
News

Man (80s) dies after getting into difficulty off South Dublin coast

25 January 2026
Obit Template - 2026-01-25T161215.692
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI respond to sunken boat off Portsalon pier

25 January 2026
Advertisement

