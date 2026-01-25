“We huffed and puffed but didn’t test their ‘keeper enough” – Eamonn Sheridan analyses Donegal’s defeat to Limerick in Oscar Traynor Semi-Final

It was a case of so close but yet so far for Eamonn Sheridan’s Donegal Junior League team in Castlebar this afternoon.

Despite being well in the game and looking more threatening for large periods, Sheridan’s side were beaten 2-1 after extra-time by Limerick in Castlebar.

A Gareth Harkin penalty made it 1-1 on 66 minutes after the Munster outfit had taken the lead, also from the spot, just moments earlier.

Kai Joyce hit the winner for Limerick with just a few minutes remaining in extra time.

After the game, Donegal boss Sheridan spoke to John Corless and said his team “didn’t test their keeper enough”…