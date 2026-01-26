Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Council rejects draft Public Lighting Policy

A proposed public lighting policy was opposed at today’s plenary meeting of Donegal County Council, as it would have restricted public lighting to urban speed-zone areas.

Cllr Martin McDermott said that, as Donegal is a largely rural county, many townlands would be excluded under the proposals.

He also expressed concern for rural dangerous junctions, schools, and GAA clubs in villages across the county that may require lighting but would not qualify under the draft policy’s criteria.

Cllr McDermott questioned how the policy made it to the council chamber, resulting in a wasted hour of discussion……………..

 

The key points of the policy, with the most contentious element highlighted –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Jemma Dolan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Assembly told there are variations in life expectancy between Ballyshannon and Belleek

26 January 2026
Enterprise Ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Enterprise Ireland says client companies created over 12,000 jobs were created last year

26 January 2026
Public Lighting
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council rejects draft Public Lighting Policy

26 January 2026
dry arch roundabout
News, Top Stories

Works at Dry Arch roundabout set to be extended by an extra day

26 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Jemma Dolan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Assembly told there are variations in life expectancy between Ballyshannon and Belleek

26 January 2026
Enterprise Ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Enterprise Ireland says client companies created over 12,000 jobs were created last year

26 January 2026
Public Lighting
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council rejects draft Public Lighting Policy

26 January 2026
dry arch roundabout
News, Top Stories

Works at Dry Arch roundabout set to be extended by an extra day

26 January 2026
unnamed
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCB demonstrations take place at Council meeting

26 January 2026
litter mcclaff
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr hits out at littering on public roads

26 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube