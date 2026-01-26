Council rejects draft Public Lighting Policy

A proposed public lighting policy was opposed at today’s plenary meeting of Donegal County Council, as it would have restricted public lighting to urban speed-zone areas.

Cllr Martin McDermott said that, as Donegal is a largely rural county, many townlands would be excluded under the proposals.

He also expressed concern for rural dangerous junctions, schools, and GAA clubs in villages across the county that may require lighting but would not qualify under the draft policy’s criteria.

Cllr McDermott questioned how the policy made it to the council chamber, resulting in a wasted hour of discussion……………..

The key points of the policy, with the most contentious element highlighted –