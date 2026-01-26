Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Donegal still has the highest number of Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant applications

Figures published this morning show that Donegal Council continues to have the highest number of applications received under the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, with 1,430 applications received since the scheme began.

Of those, 1085 of those have been approved and 396 paid out, at a cost of €22.4 million.

Nationally, Minister James Browne says €247 million has been paid out to applicants across the country since the scheme began in 2022, bringing 4,514 properties back into use.

In total, last year, 3,066 grants were paid out compared to 1,349 in 2024, representing an increase of 127%.

You can access the full report HERE.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

grok
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr calls on Council to withdraw from X platform

26 January 2026
RTC Imagery
News, Top Stories

Donegal Railway Heritage Museum to receive €7,200 in funding

26 January 2026
gaelic ball gaa ball 2
News

Preparation work to begin on Casement Park

26 January 2026
Shot of shelves stocked with various medicinal products in a pharmacy
News, Audio

94% of Pharmacies nationwide sign up to Common Condition Service

26 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

grok
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr calls on Council to withdraw from X platform

26 January 2026
RTC Imagery
News, Top Stories

Donegal Railway Heritage Museum to receive €7,200 in funding

26 January 2026
gaelic ball gaa ball 2
News

Preparation work to begin on Casement Park

26 January 2026
Shot of shelves stocked with various medicinal products in a pharmacy
News, Audio

94% of Pharmacies nationwide sign up to Common Condition Service

26 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-25 164619
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bishop Coll expresses hope that faith is growing among younger generations

26 January 2026
Vacant 1
News, Top Stories

Donegal still has the highest number of Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant applications

26 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube