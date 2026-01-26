Donegal still has the highest number of Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant applications

Figures published this morning show that Donegal Council continues to have the highest number of applications received under the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, with 1,430 applications received since the scheme began.

Of those, 1085 of those have been approved and 396 paid out, at a cost of €22.4 million.

Nationally, Minister James Browne says €247 million has been paid out to applicants across the country since the scheme began in 2022, bringing 4,514 properties back into use.

In total, last year, 3,066 grants were paid out compared to 1,349 in 2024, representing an increase of 127%.

You can access the full report HERE.