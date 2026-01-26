€4.3m allocated to rural water services in Donegal.

€4.3m has been allocated to rural water services in Donegal.

Under the allocation Rutland Island Group Water Scheme will be in receipt of €2, 985, 619, while Rathdonnell and Sockar Group Water Schemes will receive €1,364,213.

These projects will now move forward, the funding will support the ‘taking in charge’ of Group Water Schemes (GWSs), transferring responsibility for water services to the local authority and ensuring long-term security, regulatory compliance and service resilience for local communities.

This funding has been welcomed by Donegal Deputy Pat the cope Gallagher who in a statment said he is in, ” active discussions with the Department of Housing, Donegal County Council and Uisce Éireann regarding the Letterbrick Group Water Scheme. The people of Letterbrick continue to endure poor water quality and unreliable supply, and this situation cannot be allowed to continue.”

Continuing it says the Donegal TD is, “adamant that this project will be delivered, and he will continue to press the case until the Letterbrick scheme is brought over the line.”