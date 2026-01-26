Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Enterprise Ireland says client companies created over 12,000 jobs were created last year

Enterprise Ireland-backed companies created more than 12 thousand new jobs last year.

Employment by client companies in the North West grew by 1.6% to 7,365 jobs

The agency says its client firms attracted 440 million euro in overseas investment in 2025.

Over one thousand over-seas contracts were secured, however companies here say costs remain high.

Almost 70 percent of new jobs were created outside Dublin.

Enterprise Minister Peter Burke says several areas of the economy have seen significant growth……………….

