Penalties deny Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair All Ireland spot

There was heartbreak on Monday for Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair in the FAI Schools John Murphy Senior B National Cup Semi Final as the Donegal side bowed out of the competition on penalties to Balla Secondary School at Ray McSharry Park in Sligo.

Charlie O’ Gallchoir had Ghaoth Dobhair in front on 38 minutes but by the 64th minute Balla were 2-1 to the good.

It took an 89th minute strike from Brian MacPhaidin to level up the game and force extra time.

Neither side would score during that period so the penalties were required to decide who would be making the final.

The Donegal side missed their final spot kick as Balla won it 5-4.

