Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Police in Derry make two arrests following reports of attempted theft

Police in Derry have made two arrests following a report of attempted theft from a commercial premises in the city centre over the weekend.

This report was made just before 5:20pm on Sunday, 25 January and stated two males were involved in attempting to take items of clothing from a store in the Orchard Street area.

It was reported a staff member was assaulted during the incident, in which the suspected stolen items were recovered.

Following enquires, two males aged 25 and 29 years old, who matched the description of the suspects, were arrested on suspicion of offences, including attempted theft. Both men remain in police custody at this time, while enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

dry arch roundabout
News, Top Stories

Works at Dry Arch roundabout set to be extended by an extra day

26 January 2026
unnamed
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCB demonstrations take place at Council meeting

26 January 2026
litter mcclaff
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr hits out at littering on public roads

26 January 2026
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

€4.3m allocated to rural water services in Donegal.

26 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

dry arch roundabout
News, Top Stories

Works at Dry Arch roundabout set to be extended by an extra day

26 January 2026
unnamed
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCB demonstrations take place at Council meeting

26 January 2026
litter mcclaff
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr hits out at littering on public roads

26 January 2026
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

€4.3m allocated to rural water services in Donegal.

26 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Monday 26/01/2026

26 January 2026
INMO
News, Top Stories

64 admitted patients awaiting beds at LUH this morning

26 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube