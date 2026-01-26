Police in Derry make two arrests following reports of attempted theft

Police in Derry have made two arrests following a report of attempted theft from a commercial premises in the city centre over the weekend.

This report was made just before 5:20pm on Sunday, 25 January and stated two males were involved in attempting to take items of clothing from a store in the Orchard Street area.

It was reported a staff member was assaulted during the incident, in which the suspected stolen items were recovered.

Following enquires, two males aged 25 and 29 years old, who matched the description of the suspects, were arrested on suspicion of offences, including attempted theft. Both men remain in police custody at this time, while enquiries are ongoing.