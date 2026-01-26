Success for Donegal darts throwers at Islands International tournament

Donegal man Gerard McGlynn captained the Republic of Ireland darts team to victory in the Islands International tournament in Clare on Sunday night.

The Glenfin man said it was an honour to lead out the Irish team to their latest international success, securing impressive victories over Jersey, Isle of Man and Guernsey over two days of top class oche action.

He was joined on the Ireland team by fellow Donegal player Adrian Devine, with World Cup winner Denise Cassidy also part of the Irish Ladies team that won their tournament.

Dad-of-three Gerard, who had his whole family at Treacys West County Hotel in Ennis to cheer him on, even came close to nine dart heroics in his final match against Isle of Man.

The 46-year-old went six darts into a nine darter after hitting two perfect maximums in his game against Tony Kennaugh.

However he just wired the seventh treble 20, much to the disappointment of the huge crowd in the arena, with groans all around when that dart just missed the target.

Gerard was still given a huge cheer, nonetheless, as he wrapped up his win with the minimum of fuss.

Speaking afterwards, Gerard said: “It’s a great honour to get my hands on this trophy as Ireland captain but I’m only accepting it on behalf of an unbelievable bunch of players. It was an absolute privilege to be involved with them all.

“It was great to have my family here too to see this moment.”

And he reserved special praise for Ireland team manager Kevin Devaney, who has added to his tally of international tournament wins, following on from leading the Ireland ladies team to WDF World Cup success last year.

Gerard said: “The one thing when you step up to play for Ireland as a player is that you want for nothing, you are really well looked after.

“Kevin is the best in class as a manager and he is achieving great things for Irish darts.”