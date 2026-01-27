Andrew McGinley’s quest for more information on his children’s deaths raised in the Dail

The need for more information on the deaths of three children killed by their mother five years ago this week has been raised in the Dail today.

Their father, Donegal born Andrew McGinley was in the Dail chamber today to hear the issue raised by Independent Deputy Paul Gogarty.

Mr McGinley has long sought an inquiry into the care of his ex-wife Deirdre Morley, who was found not guilty of their murder by reason of insanity.

One of the things being sought by Mr McGinley is a widening of the inquest into their deaths, a call supported by Deputy Gogarty in the Dail this afternoon.

Taoiseach Michael Martin said he, and the health and justice ministers, will engage with Mr McGinley..…..

You can listen to the full discussion here –