Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Children’s Minister urged to address need for a DCB scheme for childcare facilities

Children’s Minister Norma Foley is being urged to come to Donegal to see childcare buildings affected by defective blocks.

The issue was raised by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty during a debate on the second stage of the Child Care Amendment Bill 2025.

It’s believed there are over 20 facilities affected, and three of the buildings in most urgent need of attention are publicly owned and operated.

Deputy Doherty told the minister there is still no scheme to address this issue, and that needs to be addressed………….

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

found
News, Top Stories

Missing woman located safe and well

27 January 2026
Pearsechildcare debate
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children’s Minister urged to address need for a DCB scheme for childcare facilities

27 January 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday January 27th

27 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-27 171519
News

17 roads to be gritted in Donegal tomorrow morning.

27 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

found
News, Top Stories

Missing woman located safe and well

27 January 2026
Pearsechildcare debate
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children’s Minister urged to address need for a DCB scheme for childcare facilities

27 January 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday January 27th

27 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-27 171519
News

17 roads to be gritted in Donegal tomorrow morning.

27 January 2026
Taoiseach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach declines to comment on council decision not to livestream DCB Committee meetings

27 January 2026
police
News, Top Stories

Police investigate sectarian hate crime after attack on house and car in Derry

27 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube