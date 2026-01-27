Children’s Minister urged to address need for a DCB scheme for childcare facilities

Children’s Minister Norma Foley is being urged to come to Donegal to see childcare buildings affected by defective blocks.

The issue was raised by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty during a debate on the second stage of the Child Care Amendment Bill 2025.

It’s believed there are over 20 facilities affected, and three of the buildings in most urgent need of attention are publicly owned and operated.

Deputy Doherty told the minister there is still no scheme to address this issue, and that needs to be addressed………….