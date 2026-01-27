Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
DCC’s Service Delivery Plan should contain specific references to the border – McGowan

There have been calls for Donegal County Council’s 2026 Service Delivery Plan to acknowledge the border.

The draft was by council this week, with the plan outlining how the council will deliver the budget agreed in December under the headings of Driving Growth, Delivering Services, Empowering Communities, Moving to Low Carbon Climate Resilience, and Building Organisational Capacity.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Patrick McGowan said the border area in East Donegal should receive its own heading in the plan.

He says the east of the county is directly impacted by movement from Northern Ireland, and that deserves acknowledgement……………..

 

You can listen to Cllr McGowan’s full conversation with Katie Gillen here –

