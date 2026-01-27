Driver forced onto verge on N14 after dangerous overtake

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision on the N14 between Lifford and Letterkenny that occurred between 6:30am and 7:00am on Saturday.

A driver, travelling towards Letterkenny, was forced onto the grass verge to avoid a silver car overtaking a lorry on a bend.

The driver was not injured, but her vehicle was damaged.

The lorry driver remained at the scene, while the driver of the silver car did not stop.

Gardaí are appealing for the lorry driver and the driver who fled the scene to make contact, and are also asking anyone with information or dashcam footage in the area to assist with the investigation.