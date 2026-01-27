Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Driver forced onto verge on N14 after dangerous overtake

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision on the N14 between Lifford and Letterkenny that occurred between 6:30am and 7:00am on Saturday.

A driver, travelling towards Letterkenny, was forced onto the grass verge to avoid a silver car overtaking a lorry on a bend.

The driver was not injured, but her vehicle was damaged.

The lorry driver remained at the scene, while the driver of the silver car did not stop.

Gardaí are appealing for the lorry driver and the driver who fled the scene to make contact, and are also asking anyone with information or dashcam footage in the area to assist with the investigation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

unitymeeting
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councils’ Irish Unity Working Groups hold their first joint meeting

27 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-27 123808
News, Audio, Top Stories

Storm Chandra causes power and water disruptions in Donegal

27 January 2026
Kelly McConnell
News, Top Stories

Gardai concerned for well being of missing Donegal woman

27 January 2026
INMO
Top Stories, News

93 admitted without beds in North west today

27 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

unitymeeting
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councils’ Irish Unity Working Groups hold their first joint meeting

27 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-27 123808
News, Audio, Top Stories

Storm Chandra causes power and water disruptions in Donegal

27 January 2026
Kelly McConnell
News, Top Stories

Gardai concerned for well being of missing Donegal woman

27 January 2026
INMO
Top Stories, News

93 admitted without beds in North west today

27 January 2026
garda logo
News, Top Stories

Driver forced onto verge on N14 after dangerous overtake

27 January 2026
gardai
News

Driver and passenger injured in crash between Culdaff and Malin

27 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube