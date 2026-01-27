Extension of DCC’s period products initiative is a positive step for women’s health – Kennedy

A Donegal Councillor has welcomed the news that period products are now available in the County Museum, The Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny and in every public library across the county.

This development builds on the original programme launched in June 2024, which introduced free period products across Donegal’s Public Service Centres and Family Resource Centres.

These venues now provide free pads and tampons, available for anyone who needs them.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy says this represents a positive step forward for women’s health, and she’d like to see it extended out further…………..