Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Extension of DCC’s period products initiative is a positive step for women’s health – Kennedy

Cllr Niamh Kennedy Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council pictured speaking at the opening of the Killybegs Town Centre Regeneration Project on Friday last. Photo by Gerard McHugh Photography

A Donegal Councillor has welcomed the news that period products are now available in the County Museum, The Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny and in every public library across the county.

This development builds on the original programme launched in June 2024, which introduced free period products across Donegal’s Public Service Centres and Family Resource Centres.

These venues now provide free pads and tampons, available for anyone who needs them.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy says this represents a positive step forward for women’s health, and she’d like to see it extended out further…………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Print
News, Top Stories

Industrial action for CMPs in voluntary hospitals may begin Friday

27 January 2026
Cllr Niamh Kennedy Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council pictured speaking at the opening of the Killybegs Town Centre Regeneration Project on Friday last. Photo by Gerard McHugh Photography
News, Audio, Top Stories

Extension of DCC’s period products initiative is a positive step for women’s health – Kennedy

27 January 2026
LEADER
News, Top Stories

People invited to submit interest for projects under LEADER

27 January 2026
Windows
News

Retrofit grant qualification to be expanded

27 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Print
News, Top Stories

Industrial action for CMPs in voluntary hospitals may begin Friday

27 January 2026
Cllr Niamh Kennedy Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council pictured speaking at the opening of the Killybegs Town Centre Regeneration Project on Friday last. Photo by Gerard McHugh Photography
News, Audio, Top Stories

Extension of DCC’s period products initiative is a positive step for women’s health – Kennedy

27 January 2026
LEADER
News, Top Stories

People invited to submit interest for projects under LEADER

27 January 2026
Windows
News

Retrofit grant qualification to be expanded

27 January 2026
over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
News

Health Minister to bring plans to reduce wait times

27 January 2026
Service Delivery Plan
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC’s Service Delivery Plan should contain specific references to the border – McGowan

27 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube