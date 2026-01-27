Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardaí seek information after dangerous driving on Ballybofey-Crossroads backroad

Gardaí are seeking information after a car was reported driving dangerously on the Ballybofey to Crossroads backroad, forcing oncoming traffic to take evasive action.

The incident occurred in the Carrickshandrum area on Friday night at around 11:15pm.

A silver Volkswagen Golf GTI, with a partial registration of ‘08 D’, was observed travelling at high speed towards the Crossroads, Killygordon.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area or travelling along that route between 11:00pm and 11:45pm, and who may have dashcam footage, to make it available to them.

