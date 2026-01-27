Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Irish voluntary medical charity experiences record calls in 2025

Voluntary medical charity CRITICAL have revealed that 2025 was their busiest year yet, with a 54% increase in calls during 2025.

The charity assist the National Ambulance Service in responding to emergency calls.

Volunteers from the charity attended 2,022 medical and trauma emergency calls last year, up from 1,308 in 2024.

One of the busiest areas for the charity was in Donegal where 120 calls were answered.

CEO of CRITICAL, David Tighe has said the operation in Donegal is well served:

(Full Interview)

