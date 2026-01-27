National weather warnings linked to Storm Chandra

Met Éireann have issued a status yellow weather warning to for wind linked to Storm Chandra, in Donegal.

This is due to expire at 11pm, Tuesday night.

The rest of the country is also under the status yellow warning for wind with a separate status yellow warning for rain in Carlow, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford.

That warning also expires at 11pm, Tuesday.

Antrim, Down and Derry have been placed under a status amber warning for wind, which has seen many schools remain closed today.