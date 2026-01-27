Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

National weather warnings linked to Storm Chandra

Met Éireann have issued a status yellow weather warning to for wind linked to Storm Chandra, in Donegal.

This is due to expire at 11pm, Tuesday night.

The rest of the country is also under the status yellow warning for wind with a separate status yellow warning for rain in Carlow, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford.

That warning also expires at 11pm, Tuesday.

Antrim, Down and Derry have been placed under a status amber warning for wind, which has seen many schools remain closed today.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Print
News, Top Stories

Industrial action for CMPs in voluntary hospitals may begin Friday

27 January 2026
Cllr Niamh Kennedy Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council pictured speaking at the opening of the Killybegs Town Centre Regeneration Project on Friday last. Photo by Gerard McHugh Photography
News, Audio, Top Stories

Extension of DCC’s period products initiative is a positive step for women’s health – Kennedy

27 January 2026
LEADER
News, Top Stories

People invited to submit interest for projects under LEADER

27 January 2026
Windows
News

Retrofit grant qualification to be expanded

27 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Print
News, Top Stories

Industrial action for CMPs in voluntary hospitals may begin Friday

27 January 2026
Cllr Niamh Kennedy Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council pictured speaking at the opening of the Killybegs Town Centre Regeneration Project on Friday last. Photo by Gerard McHugh Photography
News, Audio, Top Stories

Extension of DCC’s period products initiative is a positive step for women’s health – Kennedy

27 January 2026
LEADER
News, Top Stories

People invited to submit interest for projects under LEADER

27 January 2026
Windows
News

Retrofit grant qualification to be expanded

27 January 2026
over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
News

Health Minister to bring plans to reduce wait times

27 January 2026
Service Delivery Plan
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC’s Service Delivery Plan should contain specific references to the border – McGowan

27 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube