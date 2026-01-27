New Training Programme Opens Doors for Women in Construction

Unemployed women are being encouraged to consider a new career path through a fully funded Women in Construction Training Programme now open for applications.

The programme, delivered by Rural Enterprise Skillnet, is designed to support women who are currently unemployed and interested in entering the construction sector, with no previous experience required.

Participants will receive six weeks of classroom and practical training, followed by a four-week work placement with potential employers. The course covers construction essentials, workplace development and employability skills, and offers participants the chance to gain up to 14 nationally recognised certifications.

The programme is fully funded, meaning there is no cost to participants, and is tailored specifically to support women entering what is a growing industry with strong employment opportunities. Organisers say the course provides a supportive, hands-on learning environment while helping participants build confidence, skills and industry connections.

Women who complete the programme will also have opportunities to connect directly with employers, helping to open doors to real job prospects in the construction sector.

The closing date for applications is Sunday, February 16th, with interviews taking place on February 18th. Interested applicants are advised to book early.

Further details are available on the Rural Enterprise Skillnet website. Enquiries can also be made to Brenda Donagher on 087 685 8550 or by email to manager@reskillnet.ie.

The Women in Construction Training Programme is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union.