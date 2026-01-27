People invited to submit interest for projects under LEADER

Údarás na Gaeltachta and the Donegal Local Development Committee are inviting people to submit expressions of interest for community projects under the LEADER Programme.

This initiative is being taken with the aim of strengthening rural communities and supporting the local economy.

The grants are available to help communities develop high-quality sustainable festivals that sustain Gaeltacht communities, provide social and cultural entertainment, increase tourism activity and that help develop the economy in the Donegal Gaeltacht.

Micheal Mac Giolla Easbuig, Head of Regional Development, Údarás na Gaeltachta, said, “This funding aims to support Donegal’s rural communities by enhancing local community festivals. It is anticipated that this initiative will attract more people to the Donegal Gaeltacht and, in turn, strengthen the local economy to the benefit of communities throughout the region.”

Interested applicants can request an expression of interest form by emailing leaderdnag@udaras.ie The closing date for receipt of an Expression of Interest Form under this targeted call is 13th February 2026 @5pm.

Further information about the 2023-2027 LEADER programme is available at https://udaras.ie/en/community/leader-programme/ or by emailing: leaderdnag@udaras.ie