Police investigate sectarian hate crime after attack on house and car in Derry

Police in Derry are investigating a sectarian-motivated hate crime following an attack on a house and a vehicle in the Waterside area yesterday evening at 7:45pm.

Paint and various objects, including a brick, were thrown at a house in the Ebrington area, causing damage to a door and a window.

A nearby car had its windows smashed.

No injuries have been reported.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the attack or who may have relevant CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage to come forward.

