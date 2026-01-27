Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Storm Chandra causes power and water disruptions in Donegal

Over 250 premises have lost power this morning with the arrival of Storm Chandra. Donegal is under a yellow wind warning until 11pm tonight.

ESB crews are working to restore electricity, with repair times staggered throughout the day. The latest updates can be found HERE.

Meanwhile, Uisce Éireann has warned that customers in Gortahork, Falcarragh, and surrounding areas may experience water interruptions, as the power outages have affected the local water treatment plant.

A generator is on site, but the power loss caused mechanical issues at the plant. Uisce Éireann says teams are working as quickly as possible to bring the plant back into production and allow reservoirs to recharge.

unitymeeting
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councils’ Irish Unity Working Groups hold their first joint meeting

27 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-27 123808
News, Audio, Top Stories

Storm Chandra causes power and water disruptions in Donegal

27 January 2026
Kelly McConnell
News, Top Stories

Gardai concerned for well being of missing Donegal woman

27 January 2026
INMO
Top Stories, News

93 admitted without beds in North west today

27 January 2026
Advertisement

