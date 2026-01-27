Storm Chandra causes power and water disruptions in Donegal

Over 250 premises have lost power this morning with the arrival of Storm Chandra. Donegal is under a yellow wind warning until 11pm tonight.

ESB crews are working to restore electricity, with repair times staggered throughout the day. The latest updates can be found HERE.

Meanwhile, Uisce Éireann has warned that customers in Gortahork, Falcarragh, and surrounding areas may experience water interruptions, as the power outages have affected the local water treatment plant.

A generator is on site, but the power loss caused mechanical issues at the plant. Uisce Éireann says teams are working as quickly as possible to bring the plant back into production and allow reservoirs to recharge.