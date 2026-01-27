Taoiseach declines to comment on council decision not to livestream DCB Committee meetings

Taoiseach Michael Martin has refused to comment on Donegal County Council’s decision yesterday not to stream meetings of its Defective Blocks Committee online.

The issue was raised in the Dail this afternoon by Deputy Charles Ward, who described the decision as a betrayal of homeowners.

At a plenary meeting last evening, the DCB Committee Chair Cllr Thomas Sean Devine moved a motion calling for meetings to be livestreamed, but a counter motion tabled by Cllr Niamh Kennedy passed by 17 votes to 15, meaning the live stream proposal was lost.

In the Dail this afternoon, Deputy Ward urged the Taoiseach to intervene……………