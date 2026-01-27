Tyres slashed on 15 cars in Limavady

Police in Limavady are appealing for information after fifteen cars sustained damage close to a school in the town.

Just after yesterday afternoon, police received a report that tyres had been slashed on the vehicles, which were parked in a small carpark in the Glenview Drive area.

After carrying out enquiries in the area, they say they believe the damage was caused at around 10.55am, and they believe a man dressed in dark clothing, wearing a hi-vis jacket and a navy hat may be able to help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.