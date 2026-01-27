Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Tyres slashed on 15 cars in Limavady

Police in Limavady are appealing for information after fifteen cars sustained damage close to a school in the town.

Just after yesterday afternoon, police received a report that tyres had been slashed on the vehicles, which were parked in a small carpark in the Glenview Drive area.

After carrying out enquiries in the area, they say they believe the damage was caused at around 10.55am, and they believe a man dressed in dark clothing, wearing a hi-vis jacket and a navy hat may be able to help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Industrial action for CMPs in voluntary hospitals may begin Friday

27 January 2026
Cllr Niamh Kennedy Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council pictured speaking at the opening of the Killybegs Town Centre Regeneration Project on Friday last. Photo by Gerard McHugh Photography
News, Audio, Top Stories

Extension of DCC’s period products initiative is a positive step for women’s health – Kennedy

27 January 2026
LEADER
News, Top Stories

People invited to submit interest for projects under LEADER

27 January 2026
Windows
News

Retrofit grant qualification to be expanded

27 January 2026
Advertisement

