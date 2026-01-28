57,000 new school places to be delivered nationally by 2030

Plans have been announced to deliver 57 thousand additional school places by 2030.

Over seven point five billion euro is being invested in areas including the completion of close to 300 projects currently at construction, and to progress 105 further projects by the end of next year.

Just over two billion euro of the funding will be used to support existing schools in areas like maintenance and climate programmes.

Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton, outlines what some of the new projects will look like……………….