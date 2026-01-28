Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
57,000 new school places to be delivered nationally by 2030

Plans have been announced to deliver 57 thousand additional school places by 2030.

Over seven point five billion euro is being invested in areas including the completion of close to 300 projects currently at construction, and to progress 105 further projects by the end of next year.

Just over two billion euro of the funding will be used to support existing schools in areas like maintenance and climate programmes.

Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton, outlines what some of the new projects will look like……………….

Top Stories

Disability
News, Audio, Top Stories

Social Democrats push for €400 winter payment for people with disabilities

28 January 2026
st columba's Stranorlar
News, Top Stories

Extension and refurbishment given the green light for St Columba’s College, Stranorlar

28 January 2026
Homeless
Top Stories, Audio, News

Councillor calls for a review into homeless policy

28 January 2026
candle
Top Stories, News

Man dies after fishing boat accident off north-west coast

28 January 2026
