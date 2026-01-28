Ballymacool housing development gains Department approval

Donegal County Council’s proposal for the 172-unit housing development at Ballymacool in Letterkenny, which will cost around €50 million, has been approved by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The application was moved from the planning stage into pre-construction after Donegal County Council granted Part 8 planning approval in September 2025.

The development will be a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and maisonettes, and two, three, four, and five-bedroom houses. It will also include ten two-bedroom independent living houses and one five-bedroom group home with on-site HSE support.

This has been welcomed by Donegal Minister of State, Charlie McConalogue who said this project “will be delivered in two phases – 100 units will be completed in 2027, with the remaining 72 being built in 2028.”