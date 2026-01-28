Contractor to be appointed for an initial 12 social homes in Gweedore

It’s hoped a contractor will be appointed shortly for the construction of 12 housing units at the old Radharc an Earagail site in Gweedore.

Officials say subject to Department funding approval, it’s expected the Contractor appointment will be finalised in March, with a 15 month design and construction window for the building of one four bed, three three bed and four two bed houses, along with two two bed and two one bed apartments.

Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says this is welcome, but he believes more can be done on the site………