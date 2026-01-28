Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Contractor to be appointed for an initial 12 social homes in Gweedore

It’s hoped a contractor will be appointed shortly for the construction of 12 housing units at the old Radharc an Earagail site in Gweedore.

Officials say subject to Department funding approval, it’s expected the Contractor appointment will be finalised in March, with a 15 month design and construction window for the building of one four bed, three three bed and four two bed houses, along with two two bed and two one bed apartments.

Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says this is welcome, but he believes more can be done on the site………

Disability
News, Audio, Top Stories

Social Democrats push for €400 winter payment for people with disabilities

28 January 2026
st columba's Stranorlar
News, Top Stories

Extension and refurbishment given the green light for St Columba’s College, Stranorlar

28 January 2026
Homeless
Top Stories, Audio, News

Councillor calls for a review into homeless policy

28 January 2026
candle
Top Stories, News

Man dies after fishing boat accident off north-west coast

28 January 2026
