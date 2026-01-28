Donegal Aontú rep calls for streamlined garda vetting process for volunteers

A Donegal Aontú representative has called for the garda vetting process to be centralised and simplified.

Mary T. Sweeney says the current system involves unnecessary bureaucracy, with volunteers having to restart the vetting process from scratch for each facility where they wish to offer their time.

She believes that once a person has provided their ID and address history to Gardaí, this information should be retained, with only updates required for subsequent applications.

Mrs Sweeney added that the current process is a waste of Garda resources and could deter people from volunteering: