Extension and refurbishment given the green light for St Columba’s College, Stranorlar

A €30 million project for a Donegal school has been announced this morning.

The announcement comes as part of a national plan to deliver 57,000 additional school places by 2030.

Of the 105 projects approved today, one is located in Donegal, the extension and refurbishment of St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar.

Welcoming the news, Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher expressed disappointment that only one project in the county received approval.

Meanwhile, Cathaoirleach of the Lifford–Stranorlar Municipal District, Councillor Martin Harley, says the St. Columba’s project has been a long time coming:

Principal Tom Rowan says the school is delighted with the announcement and outlined the new facilities including home economic rooms, a new multifacility sport hall and special education rooms: