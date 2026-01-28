Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair win national title yet again

Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair have retained their FAI Schools Senior ‘B’ Girls National Cup for Under 20, Small Schools after a 4-0 win over St. Peter’s Community School of West Cork in Athlone this afternoon.

The Donegal side were 1-0 up after just three minutes thanks to an early effort from Lily NicRuairi and it remained that way until the half-time interval.

Gaoth Dobhair started the second-half strongly and doubled their lead on 47 minutes when Anne Nic A Bhaird found the net.

Aoife Nic Aoidh put the game beyond the Cork side on 67 minutes, while Lily Nic Ruairi found her second of the afternoon on 77 minutes to cap off a brilliant performance from the reigning champions.