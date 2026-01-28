Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Renewed call for traffic calming on Letterkenny’s Glencar Road

There have been calls for more traffic calming measures to be implemented in Letterkenny, particularly on the Glencar Road close to the Gaelscoil.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle highlighted the fact that 85% of traffic was exceeding the speed limit on that stretch.

He had raised the issue at a Municipal District meeting earlier this month, and was told no money is available for traffic.

At this week’s plenary meeting, Cllr McMonagle urged the Regeneration Team to engage with the Active Travel Programme, saying all funding opportunities must be explored……………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Solar Panel
News, Top Stories

Over €1.5m of solar grants claimed in Donegal last year

28 January 2026
tipping-europe
News, Audio

CCPC say opting out of tips should be easier

28 January 2026
Ballymacool 1
News, Top Stories

Ballymacool housing development gains Department approval

28 January 2026
Blacks Bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

Renewed call for traffic calming on Letterkenny’s Glencar Road

28 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Solar Panel
News, Top Stories

Over €1.5m of solar grants claimed in Donegal last year

28 January 2026
tipping-europe
News, Audio

CCPC say opting out of tips should be easier

28 January 2026
Ballymacool 1
News, Top Stories

Ballymacool housing development gains Department approval

28 January 2026
Blacks Bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

Renewed call for traffic calming on Letterkenny’s Glencar Road

28 January 2026
emotional support mental health men abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Aontú rep calls for streamlined garda vetting process for volunteers

28 January 2026
found
News, Top Stories

Missing woman located safe and well

27 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube