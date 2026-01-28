Renewed call for traffic calming on Letterkenny’s Glencar Road

There have been calls for more traffic calming measures to be implemented in Letterkenny, particularly on the Glencar Road close to the Gaelscoil.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle highlighted the fact that 85% of traffic was exceeding the speed limit on that stretch.

He had raised the issue at a Municipal District meeting earlier this month, and was told no money is available for traffic.

At this week’s plenary meeting, Cllr McMonagle urged the Regeneration Team to engage with the Active Travel Programme, saying all funding opportunities must be explored……………..