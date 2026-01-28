Social Democrats push for €400 winter payment for people with disabilities

The Government is being urged to introduce a €400 winter payment for people with disabilities.

A motion from the Social Democrats has been backed by a number of disability organisations.

The Department of Social Protection has repeatedly said it will not introduce any one-off disability payments, but says it is examining more permanent supports.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, TD Cian O’Callaghan says funding is available to provide additional supports for people with disabilities:

In response, the Minister for Social Protection says he recognises people with disabilities face unavoidable additional costs.

Dara Calleary adds no one should go without food, and said supports are available for those who need them: