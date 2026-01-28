Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Work-to-rule action to begin after failure to reach agreement at WRC

Industrial action is set to go ahead this week after no agreement was reached at the Workplace Relations Commission.

The Fórsa trade union says the action involves clinical measurement physiologists working in the HSE and voluntary hospitals, likely including Donegal.

The action will take the form of a work-to-rule, meaning CMPs will strictly adhere to their contracted hours and duties.

Talks had aimed to resolve disputes over a joint workforce review and to halt the costly outsourcing of CMP services in public health.

