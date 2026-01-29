£680,000 resurfacing works to begin on Strand Road in Derry

The Strand Road in Derry is to benefit from a £680,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced that works on the A1002 will commence on Monday, February 16th.

The scheme will involve the full resurfacing of 750 metres of the four lane carriageway from Queens Quay Roundabout to Meadowbank Avenue.

It will also include structural carriageway patching at specific locations, along with resurfacing of sections of the adjoining footway network.

Initial works will focus on footway repairs.

The first phase will involve moving lane closures along the length of the scheme, in place on weekdays between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

A full road closure will be required for the resurfacing element, with details to be shared as works progress.

Traffic management will be in place, and measures have been taken to maintain local access.

Road users are advised to expect delays, allow extra time for journeys, and comply with temporary traffic restrictions.

The works are expected to be substantially complete by the end of April.