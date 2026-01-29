Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
681 homes completed in Donegal in 2025

More than 36,000 new homes were completed last year,  an increase of 20% on 2024.

The CSO says it’s the highest number of home completions since the series began in 2011.

Of those, 681 were completed in Donegal.

At local Local Electoral Area level, 150 were completed in Letterkenny, 128 in Donegal, 123 in Glenties, 108 in Lifford Stranorlar, 64 in Milford, 56 in South Inishowen and 52 in North Inishowen.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is welcoming the figures, but acknowledges the country is playing catch-up in terms of house building………….

Top Stories

house construction
News, Audio, Top Stories

681 homes completed in Donegal in 2025

29 January 2026
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters – Ep 281. O’Reilly’s: Ballybofey-based sports and leisurewear company scoring on and off the field

29 January 2026
taoiseach
News

Taoiseach attends conference marking 100 years of radio in Ireland

29 January 2026
JOB SPOT TEMPLATE-DLDC
News, Audio

DLDC Launches Social Enterprise Strategy 2025 to 2028

29 January 2026
