681 homes completed in Donegal in 2025

More than 36,000 new homes were completed last year, an increase of 20% on 2024.

The CSO says it’s the highest number of home completions since the series began in 2011.

Of those, 681 were completed in Donegal.

At local Local Electoral Area level, 150 were completed in Letterkenny, 128 in Donegal, 123 in Glenties, 108 in Lifford Stranorlar, 64 in Milford, 56 in South Inishowen and 52 in North Inishowen.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is welcoming the figures, but acknowledges the country is playing catch-up in terms of house building………….