Anger at exclusion of St Eunan’s College from latest schools funding announcement

St Eunan’s College in Letterkenny has expressed disappointment over their exclusion from yesterday’s funding announcement under the Department of Education’s National Development Plan.

Of the projects approved, only one in Donegal, St Columba’s College in Stranorlar, received the green light.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Principal Damien McCrory said the lack of communication regarding the decision was unacceptable, adding that St Eunan’s has long lobbied for refurbishment and an extension……

You can listen to more of Damien McGrory’s contribution here –

Meanwhile, Deputy Charles Ward has criticised the exclusion of St Eunans, saying he’ll be seeking a clear explanation from the Minister for Education on the criteria applied, how projects were prioritised, and why a school of this scale, with planning permission already secured, was not included. He says he’ll also be clarity on the future status of this project, particularly given the risk that planning permission could lapse if construction does not commence.

Deputy Ward’s statement in full –

I am deeply disappointed by the decision to exclude St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, from the latest tranche of school capital projects announced by the Department of Education under the National Development Plan.

‘St Eunan’s is one of the largest post primary schools in Donegal and has been under sustained pressure for many years due to overcrowding and ageing infrastructure. The school has planning permission in place for a long awaited extension, granted in 2022, yet despite this level of readiness and clearly documented need, it was not included among the projects approved to progress at this stage.

Based on the project lists published alongside the announcement, only one school project in Donegal was selected to move forward in this tranche. In other counties, several schools were approved to progress at the same time. This raises legitimate questions about how need, readiness, and regional balance are being assessed.

This decision has real consequences for students, staff, and families. Overcrowding affects teaching and learning, places additional strain on staff, and limits access to specialist facilities. These pressures are well known and have been highlighted repeatedly.

I will be seeking a clear explanation from the Minister for Education on the criteria applied, how projects were prioritised, and why a school of this scale, with planning permission already secured, was not included. I will also be seeking clarity on the future status of this project, particularly given the risk that planning permission could lapse if construction does not commence.

This outcome adds to wider concerns in Donegal about the difficulty in securing major capital investment, even where projects are well advanced and the need is clearly established.

I stand with the students, staff, and families of St Eunan’s College and will continue to raise this issue in the Dáil until a clear and credible pathway to funding is set out’.