Councillors raise coastal erosion concerns for Donegal

Severe coastal erosion has significantly altered the landscape at Ballymastocker Strand.

Cllr Liam Blaney says it began with a small burn, which has since grown to affect the sand dunes. He has been raising concerns about the issue for the past 12 years, but says they have largely been ignored.

Speaking on this morning’s Greg Hughes Show after raising the matter at Monday’s plenary meeting, Cllr Blaney warned that the erosion could eventually lead to a road obstruction:

Meanwhile, Cllr Joy Beard raised similar concerns for her area at Monday’s meeting.

She revealed that four years of data on coastal erosion in Inishowen will not be analysed by the Office of Public Works.

Cllr Beard said that despite the research being completed, it will not be used to implement protective measures along the Donegal coastline: