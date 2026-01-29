Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
DLDC Launches Social Enterprise Strategy 2025 to 2028


Donegal Local Development Company has launched its Social Enterprise Strategy for 2025 to 2028.

The strategy aims to strengthen the capacity and sustainability of social enterprises through innovative partnerships, diverse funding models and collaboration with the private sector and third level institutions.

It was developed in partnership with Atlantic Technological University Donegal, Social Enterprise Republic of Ireland, the Western Development Commission and the Irish Social Enterprise Network.

By linking social enterprises with corporate partners, learner talent and employee volunteering opportunities, DLDC says enterprises will gain access to new skills, resources and funding, with a strong focus on circular economy initiatives.

At the centre of the strategy is the Social Enterprise Network Donegal.

Martin McDevitt, DLDC Community Development Manager, says the network allows managers to meet on a monthly basis to share knowledge and support:

