Donegal’s Residential Vacancy Rate is well above the national average

Donegal has a residential vacancy rate of 9%, over twice the national average.

That’s according to the latest GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report.

867 new residential address points in Donegal were added to the GeoDirectory database over the course of 2025, while 998 residential buildings were classified as under construction in the county at the end of the year.

The county had the fifth highest number of commencements in the state at 789.

The residential vacancy rate in Donegal was 9.0% in December 2025, well above the national average of 3.7%.

The details are included in the latest GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report, which has been published this morning.

An analysis of CSO data shows 1,093 residential property transactions were recorded in Donegal in the twelve months to November 2025, 10% of them involved new dwellings.

Meanwhile, the average residential property price in Donegal was €215,554 over the same period.

************************