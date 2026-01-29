Emergency drainage works may cause delays and diversions in Burnfoot

Donegal County Council has warned that ongoing emergency drainage works may lead to delays and possible overnight diversions in the vicinity of Burnfoot.
The works are taking place on the R238 at the Watery Road Junction following recent flooding.
